Luxury goods are out, but luxury travel is in

Yet the well-off continue to splash out on luxury travel: posh hotels, first-class air fares and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Global spending on luxury hospitality will exceed $390bn in 2028, up from less than $240bn in 2023, reckons McKinsey, another consultancy (see chart 1). At the Accor Group, which owns the smart Sofitel chain as well as cut-price Ibis, Sébastien Bazin, the chief executive, aims to expand the share of cashflow that comes from the luxury segment from around 35% today to 50% in 2030. Can the luxury-travel boom last?