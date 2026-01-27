MAGA is divided over the promise and perils of AI

In the world according to the “War Room", a podcast hosted by Steve Bannon, a former White House strategist, woke liberals and shadowy globalists are out to get America. But in recent months the show has drawn a new battle line. Artificial intelligence (AI), Mr Bannon warned in a recent episode, would soon engender “the most fundamental, radical transformation" in human history. “It must be stopped, slowed down and put in the control of humans and not the four horsemen of the apocalypse." Those horsemen, Mr Bannon says, are the chief executives of America’s leading AI firms. This is the most visible split between two irreconcilable factions within MAGA: secular techno-libertarians and religious paleo-conservatives. And, given the valuations of the AI economy, its promises and pitfalls, it may be the most consequential one.