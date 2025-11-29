Make money not war: Trump’s real plan for peace in Ukraine
Drew Hinshaw , Benoit Faucon , Rebecca Ballhaus , Thomas Grove , Joe Parkinson , Annie Ng , The Wall Street Journal 14 min read 29 Nov 2025, 02:17 pm IST
Summary
The Kremlin pitched the White House on peace through business. To Europe’s dismay, the president and his envoy are on board.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Three powerful businessmen—two Americans and a Russian—hunched over a laptop in Miami Beach last month, ostensibly to draw up a plan to end Russia’s long and deadly war with Ukraine.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story