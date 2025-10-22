Mamdani is promising a cheaper New York. But can he afford to pay for it?
Joseph De Avila , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Oct 2025, 07:58 am IST
Summary
The Democratic candidate in the New York City mayoral race will need billions of dollars to fund campaign pledges such as free child care and buses.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Zohran Mamdani wants free child care for New Yorkers, a four-year rent freeze for some two million residents, buses without fares and a $30 minimum wage.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story