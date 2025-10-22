Mamdani is promising a cheaper New York. But can he afford to pay for it?

What is Mamdani’s tax plan?

Mamdani has said he wants to generate $9 billion in new tax revenue by raising taxes on New York City’s wealthiest residents and businesses. He is calling for a 2% tax on incomes over $1 million, which would produce $4 billion in tax revenue. He wants to increase the state’s corporate tax rate to 11.5% to match New Jersey’s, generating about $5 billion annually.