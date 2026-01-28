Mamdani presses for tax hike on New York’s wealthiest as budget deficit looms
Summary
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who would have to sign off on any increase, has said she opposes income-tax hikes.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani says New York City is facing an unexpected $10 billion projected budget deficit in the coming year and plans to push state lawmakers to increase taxes on high-income New Yorkers and corporations to close the hole.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story