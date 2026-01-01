Mamdani takes office and must now try to deliver on his boldest promises

Mamdani has tried to allay the concerns of Wall Street executives and real-estate developers, who are skeptical of his plans to raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations to cover the hefty price tags on his proposals. (His campaign estimated that the city would need about $6 billion a year to cover free child care for infants to 5-year-olds.) Critics have also questioned the effectiveness of his policing proposals on public safety, including creating a new city agency that deploys mental-health teams in response to some emergency calls.