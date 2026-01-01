Zohran Mamdani became the mayor of New York City early Thursday at a small ceremony in a decommissioned Gilded Age-era subway station—a location he chose as a testament to the city’s history of building great things to transform the lives of working people.
Mamdani takes office and must now try to deliver on his boldest promises
SummaryThe clock is ticking on the new mayor’s pledges to make New York City more affordable, including expanded child care and free buses.
