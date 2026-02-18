Mamdani warns of nearly 10% property-tax boost if no tax on wealthy
Summary
New York City mayor says “drastic measures” might be needed to fund his proposed budget
Mayor Zohran Mamdani proposed raising New York City property taxes by nearly 10%, having failed so far to persuade New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to increase taxes on corporations and the wealthy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story