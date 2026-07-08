The structural problem that put a Midtown Manhattan high-rise tower at risk of a partial collapse on Tuesday likely stemmed from the weight of an addition at the top of the building, according to the project’s developer.
Manhattan high rise developer says new addition caused structural problems
SummaryThe ambitious office-to-residential conversion added new construction to an existing building, causing supporting columns to buckle and steel beams to bend.
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