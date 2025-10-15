Many governments talk about cutting regulation but few manage to

A recent paper by Leah Brooks of George Washington University and Zachary Liscow of Yale Law School gives a sense of how regulatory burdens can add up. From the late 1950s to the mid-1980s, they find, the cost in America of building a mile of highway rose from $8.5m in 2016 prices to more than $25m. (It has risen further since.) Cost overruns and huge delays are now par for the course when it comes to infrastructure. Some big projects, including a high-speed rail system in California, will probably never be built, given how tied up they are in environmental reviews. Britain has a vast queue of planned wind farms awaiting the promise of a future grid connection before beginning construction.