Many people don’t enjoy their wealth. Here’s how to get them ‘unstuck.’

It could be helping them find a hobby like photography or gardening, or getting them to join a gym or even hire a trainer. One of the best cures I’ve seen lately? Pickleball. I can’t tell you how many clients have come to life after picking up the game. It offers physical activity and social connection at a cost that does not require a new line item on the financial plan. You can hear it in their voice when they talk about it. They’re energized, engaged. They have something to look forward to again.