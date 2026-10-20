Marine Le Pen seizes on French chaos to present herself as leader in waiting

The party that Le Pen inherited from her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, was long regarded as a risky, antiestablishment force that couldn’t be relied upon to govern France and ensure its economic stability. He drew condemnation for repeatedly minimizing the Holocaust and was expelled from the party by his daughter in 2015 for his views. Le Pen herself spooked voters when she first ran against Macron in 2017 with her pledge to pull France out of the euro, the continent’s single currency.