Mark Carney must keep an expansionist America at bay

At times during his campaign the bookish Mr Carney struck the pose of a defiant brawler. That is fitting for a former ice-hockey player—and someone preparing to go into battle on two fronts. At home, he will need to convince Canadians to vote again for a Liberal Party that has been in power for a decade. An election could be called imminently, and the Conservative opposition has until recently been rampant in the polls. He will also need to best a foe not running in the election: Donald Trump.