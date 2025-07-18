Mark Twain was a literary celebrity with a moral compass

Mr Chernow argues that Twain “fairly invented our celebrity culture". It is true that Twain’s biting wit, along with his oratorical and self-promotional skills, made him a star, as beloved by the crowds who packed into halls to watch him speak as by presidents and the literati. But that is not why generations of American children read him in school, nor why he still deserves to be read today. What he really invented was a way of being American in the world and on the page: bold, irreverent and unpretentious. Twain was the laureate of America’s unruly adolescence.