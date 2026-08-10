Mark Zuckerberg lays out new AI cision in 6,500-word essay

Mark Zuckerberg has a new game plan for winning over hearts and minds to his company’s artificial-intelligence efforts: open models and an open hand.

In a wide-ranging essay, the Meta Platforms chief executive outlined a new course of action he presented as a way to spread the wealth and opportunity from AI to users around the world, and to residents of the communities that host the data centers powering it.

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Zuckerberg’s plans include releasing more open-weight models and establishing a fund to invest in the communities where Meta hosts data centers. The fund size will be $1 billion, a Meta spokeswoman said.

In his essay, Zuckerberg advanced a number of policy recommendations, including a proposal for how the federal government should work with companies to safety-test new models and a call for allowing AI developers to distill one another’s models. He also said Meta’s own board of directors would have more of a say over the safety criteria its models adhere to in the future.

He made the case that his company’s approach to developing powerful AI—one that focuses on distributing it as widely as possible and pushing many decisions about values to the end user—is the one that is least likely to lead to disastrous outcomes such as totalitarianism, mass unemployment or the rise of an unstoppable computer mind that threatens humanity.

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“Most other labs are focused on building AI for companies, governments, or other institutions, so if those labs lead, then the balance of power will favor larger institutions over individuals,” he wrote. “Meta’s mission since our founding has focused on putting power in people’s hands. If our beliefs and principles lead, then the balance of power will favor individuals and a better future for everyone.”

Meta is currently lagging behind in the AI race and trying to catch up to Anthropic and OpenAI, which have the most advanced AI models. Zuckerberg earlier published a shorter version of the essay as an opinion column in The Wall Street Journal and previewed some of his arguments in several media interviews, including one in the Journal.

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As part of his plan, Meta is launching a new model with open weights—meaning users will be able to download the numerical values that determine its behavior—called Muse Glimmer, and in the coming weeks will also release an open-weight version of its most advanced model, Muse Spark 1.2, the Meta spokeswoman said.

The commitment marks a significant development in the debate around whether advanced AI is too dangerous to create on an open-source basis and should be developed only within labs that keep its code tightly held.

Zuckerberg also wrote that one of the U.S.’s current disadvantages in its race against China to develop superintelligent computer systems is the difficulty of building infrastructure stateside. Meta is planning up to $145 billion on capital spending this year, largely to build data centers, and $600 billion by 2028.

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“We would all benefit together by figuring out the community compacts required to enable sustainable development across the country,” he said.

To that end, Meta is doling out more money to local communities near its data centers, though Zuckerberg’s essay didn’t specify what that would entail. In his essay, he referenced a local sales-tax earmark that led to teachers in Richland Parish, La., receiving $50,000 bonus checks funded by increased economic activity near the company’s Hyperion data-center campus.

His comments come amid increasing public opposition to data-center development in the U.S. over the past few months. A few weeks ago, New York outright banned the construction of the facilities in the state for up to a year.

Investors are also getting impatient with Meta’s lofty AI ambitions and want the company to rake in bigger returns sooner. Zuckerberg recently teased the idea of launching a cloud computing business to directly monetize its investments in data-center infrastructure. But a lack of detail about the potential venture in the company’s July earnings call led to a selloff in Meta’s shares.

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Write to Meghan Bobrowsky at meghan.bobrowsky@wsj.com