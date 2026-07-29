Mark Zuckerberg thinks artificial intelligence is working out great for humanity. His fear: that the people who think otherwise will influence who has access to the fast-evolving technology.
Mark Zuckerberg says U.S. should accelerate AI development, not restrict it
SummaryMeta’s chief executive said that the discourse regarding AI isn’t optimistic enough and that banning foreign open-source models wouldn’t be productive.
Mark Zuckerberg thinks artificial intelligence is working out great for humanity. His fear: that the people who think otherwise will influence who has access to the fast-evolving technology.
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