Market rout intensifies, sweeping up everything from tech to crypto to gold
Summary
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped below their 50-day moving average for the first time in 138 trading days, and the Dow industrials capped their worst three-day drop since April.
An intensifying selloff across financial markets Monday ensnared everything from gold to crypto to highflying tech stocks, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its worst three-day stretch since President Trump’s tariff turmoil in April.
topics
