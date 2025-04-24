Markets think they hold all the cards over Trump
SummaryThe plunge in stocks, bonds and the dollar matter to Trump. But there’s no assurance that he will be ruled by them.
The vital question for investors: Did President Trump cave on tariffs and the Fed because the markets now have the whip hand? Is it because he has some grand plan behind the chaos? Or did he just talk to someone else?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more