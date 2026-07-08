Massive SpaceX IPO minted thousands of millionaires—and left financial advisors with a blueprint for the next mega offer

Options: These allow the client to purchase a certain number of a company’s shares at a fixed price, which usually involves a vesting schedule. For example, suppose Mary joins a private company and is granted an option to buy 10,000 shares at a price of $100 per share. The shares vest equally (2,500 shares) each year, which is when she can exercise the option or make a purchase.Restricted Stock Units (RSUs): This is where a company promises to transfer shares to the client, based on conditions or vesting. To continue with the example with Mary, she would receive 2,500 shares each year, assuming there is a four-year vesting schedule.Restricted stock: These shares are similar to RSUs. The main difference is that the company will transfer the stock to the client today, but they will not get actual ownership until conditions or vesting terms are met. If the client leaves before certain dates, the company will usually repurchase the unvested shares.