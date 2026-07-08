Massive SpaceX IPO minted thousands of millionaires—and left financial advisors with a blueprint for the next mega offer

It’s estimated that the SpaceX IPO created more than 4,000 millionaires That is roughly 20% of the employee base. And SpaceX, which joined the Nasdaq 100 index on Tuesday, is not likely to be the only mega IPO this year. OpenAI and Anthropic have confidentially filed S-1s for their own offerings.
These massive transactions will certainly boost property values in areas like Silicon Valley and south Texas. But they will also boost demand for financial and tax planning advice. Let’s see how advisors can help:
Planning ahead. It’s best when advisors can provide advice before a company goes public. Planning can be helpful in evaluating tax strategies, estate planning, charitable giving, liquidity analysis, and the timing for option exercises.
“The biggest mistake is assuming the planning starts after the stock begins trading,” says Mark Stancato, a certified financial planner for VIP Wealth Advisors. “In reality, the most important decisions are often made beforehand.”