Mattel is stuck in the toy aisle, despite big Hollywood ambitions

Mattel’s first attempt under Kreiz to adapt one of its brands for Hollywood came in 2023 with “Barbie,” which became Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing movie ever and boosted Mattel’s top line through direct film participation, doll sales and licensed merchandise. The momentum has been hard to sustain, though, with sales of Barbie dolls down 12% and 11% in 2024 and 2025, respectively, putting the brand’s annual sales below what they were before the movie came out.