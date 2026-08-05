Mattel is stuck in the toy aisle, despite big Hollywood ambitions

Mattel wants to be known as an entertainment powerhouse. Wall Street still sees it as a toymaker.
The maker of Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars has spent years trying to transform into a toy and entertainment company, partnering with movie studios to bring its brands to the big screen while also expanding into digital games and live experiences.
The playbook is similar to how Marvel Entertainment evolved from a comic-book publisher to Hollywood mainstay under Disney, where a combination of toys, films, games and theme-park attractions continuously feed one another.