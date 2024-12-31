The generation of Boeing aircraft that includes the one used by Jeju Air is a predecessor of the 737 MAX. It also has one of the best safety records in the industry over its 27 years in operation. It had recorded just 10 fatal accidents that have damaged the aircraft beyond repair, according to a Boeing report covering accident statistics across the industry between 1959 through 2023. That equates to a rate of 0.08 per million departures—or about one-seventh of the average seen across all commercial aircraft types.