McDonald’s escalates restaurant industry’s fight over tipping

McDonald’s thinks sit-down restaurants need to give their servers a raise.
McDonald’s thinks sit-down restaurants need to give their servers a raise.
The burger giant has come out against wage rules that allow casual-dining restaurants, bars and other establishments to pay below the typical minimum wage to tip-earning workers.
The burger giant has come out against wage rules that allow casual-dining restaurants, bars and other establishments to pay below the typical minimum wage to tip-earning workers.
McDonald’s has gone so far as to withdraw from the National Restaurant Association, the industry’s main U.S. trade group, as a result of its stance on the tipped wage and other issues.
“Right now, there’s an uneven playing field," McDonald’s Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski said on CNBC Tuesday. He also said that all classes of workers should be paid at or above the federal minimum wage.
The McDonald’s critique adds a big industry voice to a yearslong battle, which has become more contentious as local lawmakers have debated whether to phase out the tipped minimum wage.
Chicago, where McDonald’s is based, is phasing out the tipped wage. Washington, D.C., similarly decided to eliminate it, but this year paused its plans. Roughly half a dozen states, including California and Washington, have eliminated it, too.
The burger giant has a vested interest in the debate. Sit-down chains such as Chili’s have cut into sales at McDonald’s by advertising burgers at prices that compete with fast-food meals. Paying tipped employees a subminimum wage is an advantage on labor costs that fast-food chains don’t have.
The critique aligns McDonald’s with labor groups and activists who have campaigned for years against what are known as tipped-wage rules.
The National Restaurant Association declined to comment. McDonald’s declined additional comment beyond the CEO’s comments.
Tipping has become increasingly contentious as customers grow fatigued with digital prompts to round up bills at a widening range of businesses. Americans over the past year are tipping less, according to payment providers.
The Trump administration has broadened the debate, by moving to eliminate federal taxes on tips for some classes of service workers.
When asked about the no-tax-on-tips policy on Tuesday, Kempczinski said that he supports the move but added that it won’t help McDonald’s workers, who don’t receive tips. A fairer system, he said, would raise the tipped wage to the minimum set for other workers.
“If you are a restaurant that allows tips or has tips as part of your equation, you’re essentially getting the customer to pay for your labor," Kempczinski said.
Most states still allow for the tipped wage. The wage, set at $2.13 an hour federally, allows patrons’ tips to round out the rest of a servers’ pay to reach at least $7.25 an hour.
According to Wall Street analysts who met with the company this week, McDonald’s executives doubled down on their critique of the tipped wage and said that the issue helped motivate the chain’s withdrawal from the National Restaurant Association. Most major chains are members of the Washington, D.C.-based trade group.
One Fair Wage, an activist group that has campaigned against the tipped wage, said Kempczinski’s comments were in the chain’s self-interest, but it agreed with his stance.
“McDonald’s CEO’s comments expose what we’ve been saying for years: the subminimum wage is indefensible," the group said in a written statement. It “allows full service chains like IHOP and Denny’s to pay workers less than the minimum wage while shifting the burden onto customers’ tips."
Write to Heather Haddon at heather.haddon@wsj.com