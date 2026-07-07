IN THE SPACE of less than a decade, medicine acquired a means of doing what millennia of diets and exhortation could not. A new class of drugs, GLP-1 receptor agonists, can strip a fifth or more from a patient’s body weight. This week Britain became the second large market, after America, to make one such treatment, Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, available in tablet form as an alternative to injecting it.
Medicine can treat obesity, but can’t agree on what obesity is
SummaryLabelling it a disease means millions will get treatment they may not need, writes Francesco Rubino
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