Medicine can treat obesity, but can’t agree on what obesity is

The Economist, The Economist
4 min read29 Sep 2026, 04:00 PM IST
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Injection pens of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy are shown in this photo illustration (REUTERS)
Summary
Labelling it a disease means millions will get treatment they may not need, writes Francesco Rubino

IN THE SPACE of less than a decade, medicine acquired a means of doing what millennia of diets and exhortation could not. A new class of drugs, GLP-1 receptor agonists, can strip a fifth or more from a patient’s body weight. This week Britain became the second large market, after America, to make one such treatment, Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, available in tablet form as an alternative to injecting it.

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