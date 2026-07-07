Medicine can treat obesity, but can’t agree on what obesity is

IN THE SPACE of less than a decade, medicine acquired a means of doing what millennia of diets and exhortation could not. A new class of drugs, GLP-1 receptor agonists, can strip a fifth or more from a patient’s body weight. This week Britain became the second large market, after America, to make one such treatment, Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, available in tablet form as an alternative to injecting it.
IN THE SPACE of less than a decade, medicine acquired a means of doing what millennia of diets and exhortation could not. A new class of drugs, GLP-1 receptor agonists, can strip a fifth or more from a patient’s body weight. This week Britain became the second large market, after America, to make one such treatment, Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, available in tablet form as an alternative to injecting it.