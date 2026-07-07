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Medicine can treat obesity, but can’t agree on what obesity is

The Economist, Economist
4 min read29 Sep 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Injection pens of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy are shown in this photo illustration
Injection pens of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy are shown in this photo illustration (REUTERS)
Summary

Labelling it a disease means millions will get treatment they may not need, writes Francesco Rubino

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IN THE SPACE of less than a decade, medicine acquired a means of doing what millennia of diets and exhortation could not. A new class of drugs, GLP-1 receptor agonists, can strip a fifth or more from a patient’s body weight. This week Britain became the second large market, after America, to make one such treatment, Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, available in tablet form as an alternative to injecting it.

IN THE SPACE of less than a decade, medicine acquired a means of doing what millennia of diets and exhortation could not. A new class of drugs, GLP-1 receptor agonists, can strip a fifth or more from a patient’s body weight. This week Britain became the second large market, after America, to make one such treatment, Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, available in tablet form as an alternative to injecting it.

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HomeGlobalMedicine can treat obesity, but can’t agree on what obesity is

Medicine can treat obesity, but can’t agree on what obesity is

The Economist, Economist
4 min read29 Sep 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Injection pens of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy are shown in this photo illustration
Injection pens of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy are shown in this photo illustration (REUTERS)
Summary

Labelling it a disease means millions will get treatment they may not need, writes Francesco Rubino

Gift this article

IN THE SPACE of less than a decade, medicine acquired a means of doing what millennia of diets and exhortation could not. A new class of drugs, GLP-1 receptor agonists, can strip a fifth or more from a patient’s body weight. This week Britain became the second large market, after America, to make one such treatment, Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, available in tablet form as an alternative to injecting it.

IN THE SPACE of less than a decade, medicine acquired a means of doing what millennia of diets and exhortation could not. A new class of drugs, GLP-1 receptor agonists, can strip a fifth or more from a patient’s body weight. This week Britain became the second large market, after America, to make one such treatment, Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, available in tablet form as an alternative to injecting it.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalMedicine can treat obesity, but can’t agree on what obesity is
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