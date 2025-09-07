Meet Abigail Adams, the Warren Buffett of revolutionary America

Asserting control

With her success in business and investing, Abigail would come to assert a rather radical notion at the time—that some of the money she had earned belonged to her exclusively. For instance, in a 1785 letter to an uncle, she asked him to purchase bonds for her and use the “money which I call mine." That flew in the face of the laws of coverture at the time, which asserted that husbands wholly controlled their wives’ finances. She also used some of her personal money to provide gifts of food and money to impoverished local women.