The soft-spoken Mr Hernández de Cos, who currently heads the Bank for International Settlements, central banks’ central bank, is not quite the dovish southerner of cliché. True, like many others, he misjudged the post-pandemic inflation surge. He argued for moderate interest-rate increases and a swifter end to the hiking cycle. He also cautioned that any reductions in the ECB’s vast holdings of government bonds should be “very gradual and predictable” to avoid market disruption. That may have endeared him to indebted Italy and France. They are probably less enamoured, though, of his stance on fiscal policy. In 2023 he clashed with the Spanish government over pension reform, which in his eyes did not do enough to close a yawning funding gap.