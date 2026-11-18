SPAIN DOMINATES Europe’s biggest sport. It will soon boast the continent’s biggest economic player, too. Barring an injury-time upset, at a summit later this month European leaders will bless Pablo Hernández de Cos as the next president of the European Central Bank. He has edged out Klaas Knot, former longtime governor of the Dutch central bank, to succeed Christine Lagarde, who is stepping down in February, nine months before her eight-year term expires.
SPAIN DOMINATES Europe’s biggest sport. It will soon boast the continent’s biggest economic player, too. Barring an injury-time upset, at a summit later this month European leaders will bless Pablo Hernández de Cos as the next president of the European Central Bank. He has edged out Klaas Knot, former longtime governor of the Dutch central bank, to succeed Christine Lagarde, who is stepping down in February, nine months before her eight-year term expires.
The soft-spoken Mr Hernández de Cos, who currently heads the Bank for International Settlements, central banks’ central bank, is not quite the dovish southerner of cliché. True, like many others, he misjudged the post-pandemic inflation surge. He argued for moderate interest-rate increases and a swifter end to the hiking cycle. He also cautioned that any reductions in the ECB’s vast holdings of government bonds should be “very gradual and predictable” to avoid market disruption. That may have endeared him to indebted Italy and France. They are probably less enamoured, though, of his stance on fiscal policy. In 2023 he clashed with the Spanish government over pension reform, which in his eyes did not do enough to close a yawning funding gap.
Given the precarious state of European finances, especially in France, pugnacity is a plus. A minus, compared with his recent predecessors, is inexperience in managing big crises. Ms Lagarde was France’s finance minister during the euro-zone debt crisis in the early 2010s. Mario Draghi, whom she succeeded at the ECB, led Italy’s central bank in that chaotic time.
This could bolster the influence of the bloc’s largest economies, Germany and France, in the event of economic tumult. Their candidates will fill two other open positions at the ECB. Markus Brunnermeier, an academic heavyweight now at Princeton University, is the German pick for chief economist. His papers, straddling macroeconomics and finance, were required reading to understand the global financial crisis of 2007-09, observed Ben Bernanke, then chairman of the Federal Reserve. But as a carpenter’s son, who once planned to follow in his father’s footsteps, he has broader interests and sensibilities.
The probable French appointee, Laurence Boone, is expected to take over from Isabel Schnabel, who oversees market operations, statistics and research (and will be joining the IMF). Helpfully, Ms Boone has experience in both the private and public sectors. Like Ms Schnabel before her, she is likely to use the research portfolio to challenge the chief economist and, in her market-operations hat, keep tabs on bond vigilantes. Mr Hernández de Cos will need his fanciest footwork to tackle his personnel and his paymasters.