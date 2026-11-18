SPAIN DOMINATES Europe’s biggest sport. It will soon boast the continent’s biggest economic player, too. Barring an injury-time upset, at a summit later this month European leaders will bless Pablo Hernández de Cos as the next president of the European Central Bank. He has edged out Klaas Knot, former longtime governor of the Dutch central bank, to succeed Christine Lagarde, who is stepping down in February, nine months before her eight-year term expires.