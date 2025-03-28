Meet the people who work fully remote—and hate it
Joanne Lipman ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 6 min read 28 Mar 2025, 07:00 PM IST
SummaryMost employees still want to be able to work from home at least some of the time. But a small cohort yearns to get back to cubicles and chit-chat.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Travis Woo is living the dream, working remotely from the Hawaiian island of Oahu. On a recent Tuesday, the 35-year-old entrepreneur posted a YouTube video of himself walking his dog on an idyllic beach beneath a cerulean blue sky, white-tipped waves crashing on the shore behind him.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less