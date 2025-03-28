Meet the people who work fully remote—and hate it

But now, working remotely for a Washington, D.C., nonprofit, the novelty has worn thin. “I miss the creativity, I miss the popping into someone’s office to say, ‘I have a question’ rather than setting up a Zoom call," says Blumkin, chief growth officer for the National Council of Jewish Women. It’s more difficult to forge relationships, to act quickly and to mentor younger employees. She looks forward to her periodic visits to headquarters, with its bustling energy. “Most of my closest friends have been people who I met at work, the people who get me through and who were at my wedding," she says. “You don’t have that now."