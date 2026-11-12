Meet the real-estate billionaire spending a fortune to slow down aging

Time might be the one thing money can’t buy. It hasn’t stopped Larry Connor from paying to slow it down.
Time might be the one thing money can’t buy. It hasn’t stopped Larry Connor from paying to slow it down.
The billionaire real-estate investor’s Miamisburg, Ohio, offices regularly host strength trainers, yoga instructors and massage therapists. A series of elaborate systems and 15 or so professionals help keep him in peak physical and mental condition. He has at least three doctors on speed dial, and regular sessions with a performance coach who also works with NBA and NFL stars.
The billionaire real-estate investor’s Miamisburg, Ohio, offices regularly host strength trainers, yoga instructors and massage therapists. A series of elaborate systems and 15 or so professionals help keep him in peak physical and mental condition. He has at least three doctors on speed dial, and regular sessions with a performance coach who also works with NBA and NFL stars.
Connor’s investments have paid dividends. The energetic 76-year-old proudly showcases a chart showing how his cholesterol levels have edged lower in the past decade. He has trekked through Alaskan wilderness and completed a 17-day mission to the International Space Station that cost tens of millions of dollars, where he researched heart health and (what else?) the aging of cells in space.
Back on Earth, Connor stopped celebrating his birthday at age 30, and associates say they know not to mention the day or wish him a good one.
Wealthy individuals are spending tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars on everything from concierge doctors that will respond to 11 p.m. texts to specialized longevity practitioners promising treatments to help them live longer. Investors with more than $10 million in assets spend around four times as much on healthcare a year as their less-wealthy counterparts, according to UBS.
The pursuit of an optimal physical state is so intense that some practitioners are forging relationships with wealth advisers to connect with their clients. Sanjay Banker, chief executive of concierge medicine provider Private Medical, says he offers a “family office for your health.” Tiger21, the peer advisory network for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, added a staff physician in December to help members navigate care.
Some founders and CEOs are weaving customized health and longevity routines into family offices or the fabric of business enterprises.
Connor has been in the rough-and-tumble real-estate business for decades, with his firm operating more than 15,000 apartments around the country. Like some peers, his business has faced lawsuits and negative reviews from those who have left on bad terms. (Executives say that represents a tiny fraction of the company’s residents.)
His business also includes a team of five within an “LSC Department” based on his initials at his headquarters. They oversee all aspects of his and his family’s lives, including doctors’ appointments and 68 tests he will have done at the Mayo Clinic this year, including a full-body MRI and high-resolution brain scan. Connor says many team members just spend a fraction of their time on his health, and his money alone is used to pay for services. He’s focused on the quality of remaining years, not just how long he lives.
He says he has donated more than $15 million to the Mayo Clinic, largely for aging research, and has backed longevity studies.
William Kambas, a partner at Withers Bergman who works with family offices, said one family he works with has allotted a pool of capital for health, among other things. They expect to use a slice of the stable investment returns to go toward wellness initiatives for family members.
$15,000 shots
Others are going to further extremes.
Charlie Garcia, the founder of R360, an exclusive club for individuals with net worths topping $100 million, flew to a high-end lodge in the Amazon rainforest south of the equator with his son for a longevity retreat held by the biohacker Dave Asprey, who takes 150 supplements daily.
Garcia had a glucose monitor slapped on his wrist for two weeks ahead of the trip. Doctors measured everything from blood, urine, stool samples and saliva to produce 75 pages of reports on his health.
He and his son injected their arms with experimental gene therapies meant to improve memory and build muscle. Each cost around $15,000. Shamans conducted “plant medicine longevity ceremonies.” Some of the attendees, including Garcia, did psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms.
“None of this stuff is approved by the FDA,” Garcia deadpanned. “I’m kind of a lab rat doing this, but I’m OK with it.”
He also participated in an hour of breathing exercises that he says helped him reach a psychedelic state. “I hit a state that I have never, ever been in,” he said.
Several of those on the Amazon trip were part of R360, where Garcia estimates members spend at least $200,000 annually on health and longevity. Around a fifth have installed hyperbaric chambers, oxygen therapy vessels, in their homes.
S. Jay Olshansky, an emeritus professor at the University of Illinois’s Chicago campus who has studied aging, said individuals should “proceed with caution” when chasing extreme treatments, especially those that aren’t approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
He has found that two of the most effective ways to extend lifespans cost almost nothing, and include eating healthful foods and exercise.
An AI ‘brain’
For Justin Di Rezze, another R360 member, health and wellness are as much a part of his family office as any other investments.
Eight of the Di Rezze Family Office’s 24 employees are tech and AI experts. They built what he calls a “second brain” powering his life.
Daily weigh-ins, regular biceps and calf measurements, sleep data, macronutrients and scores of other data points are fed into an AI-driven app that automatically orders food. That includes daily breakfast shots of olive oil and lean bison meat for protein. Agents design menus, craft workouts and make preventative doctors’ appointments, following up when lab results haven’t come through.
Health is part of the office’s mission statement.
“The goal would be that when my wife and I are long gone, that decisions will be made as if we’re still here,” Di Rezze, 39, said via phone, while getting his daily steps by the beach in Sunny Isles, Fla.
Living to 100 years
Wealthy individuals are increasingly pouring money into moonshot bets, investing more than $5 billion into longevity startups over the past 2½ decades.
They are also optimistic about how long they will be here. More than half of wealthy investors expect to live to at least 100 years old, according to a UBS survey of more than 5,000 investors around the world. That is shaping how many of them invest their wealth, and pass it down. More than four in 10 billionaires plan to make, or have made, longer-term investments as a result of a longer life expectancy, according to UBS research.
While they are here, many wealthy individuals are obsessing over how they spend their time. Connor doesn’t touch an email inbox, and has associates screen messages, print them out for him and respond to them. His days are scheduled in blocks of as few as five minutes, interspersed with playing squash, yoga sessions and high-intensity workouts.
Connor says he has donated more than $15 million to the Mayo Clinic, largely for aging research.
Connor doesn’t seem to pay too much attention to the spending. When asked how much he spends, he initially estimated it was roughly $30,000 annually. He was rankled when a team member later said it was around six figures, not including LSC department salaries.
He ends many days with a workout, huffing and puffing in the office gym in the lobby. One day this autumn, a trainer steered him through interval training on a treadmill and two strength-training circuits.
After they were done, and before stretches, he asked the trainer for a “bonus” workout. His day had started at 7:45 a.m. and around 12 hours later, he and others were still at the office. Employees work Saturdays.
“He’ll often say, like, ‘Hey, I might live forever,’” said Ryan Ernst, who has worked with Connor for years and oversees philanthropy. “And sometimes I think that’s what he’s kind of planning on.”
Write to Gunjan Banerji at gunjan.banerji@wsj.com