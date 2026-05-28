REPUBLICANS ARE learning that, occasionally, you can say “no” to Donald Trump. On May 18th his administration announced a $1.8bn fund to compensate victims of government “lawfare”—read, a slush fund for allies—provoking fury among some Republicans. “Utterly stupid, morally wrong” was how Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky described it. “I call it a payout pot for punks,” said Thom Tillis, a senator from North Carolina. The uproar has derailed progress on one of the president’s other priorities: a long-awaited $70bn immigration-enforcement bill.
Meet the Republicans defying Donald Trump
SummaryConservatives with nothing left to lose are bucking the president
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