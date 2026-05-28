Meet the Republicans defying Donald Trump

Such defiance is new. Since Mr Trump returned to office, Republican lawmakers have bent to his will, backing crackpots for cabinet posts and giving him free rein on everything from tariffs to military action. Now, bracing for big losses in the midterms, some Republicans are beginning to push back against the president, whether out of principle or in an effort to limit the political damage he has caused. Others may simply want revenge. On May 26th John Cornyn of Texas became the latest sitting senator to lose a primary to a Trump-backed challenger. He will remain in office for another seven months—plenty of time to settle scores.