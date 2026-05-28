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Meet the Republicans defying Donald Trump

The Economist, Economist
4 min read29 May 2026, 12:38 PM IST
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S.(REUTERS)
Summary

Conservatives with nothing left to lose are bucking the president

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REPUBLICANS ARE learning that, occasionally, you can say “no” to Donald Trump. On May 18th his administration announced a $1.8bn fund to compensate victims of government “lawfare”—read, a slush fund for allies—provoking fury among some Republicans. “Utterly stupid, morally wrong” was how Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky described it. “I call it a payout pot for punks,” said Thom Tillis, a senator from North Carolina. The uproar has derailed progress on one of the president’s other priorities: a long-awaited $70bn immigration-enforcement bill.

REPUBLICANS ARE learning that, occasionally, you can say “no” to Donald Trump. On May 18th his administration announced a $1.8bn fund to compensate victims of government “lawfare”—read, a slush fund for allies—provoking fury among some Republicans. “Utterly stupid, morally wrong” was how Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky described it. “I call it a payout pot for punks,” said Thom Tillis, a senator from North Carolina. The uproar has derailed progress on one of the president’s other priorities: a long-awaited $70bn immigration-enforcement bill.

Such defiance is new. Since Mr Trump returned to office, Republican lawmakers have bent to his will, backing crackpots for cabinet posts and giving him free rein on everything from tariffs to military action. Now, bracing for big losses in the midterms, some Republicans are beginning to push back against the president, whether out of principle or in an effort to limit the political damage he has caused. Others may simply want revenge. On May 26th John Cornyn of Texas became the latest sitting senator to lose a primary to a Trump-backed challenger. He will remain in office for another seven months—plenty of time to settle scores.

Such defiance is new. Since Mr Trump returned to office, Republican lawmakers have bent to his will, backing crackpots for cabinet posts and giving him free rein on everything from tariffs to military action. Now, bracing for big losses in the midterms, some Republicans are beginning to push back against the president, whether out of principle or in an effort to limit the political damage he has caused. Others may simply want revenge. On May 26th John Cornyn of Texas became the latest sitting senator to lose a primary to a Trump-backed challenger. He will remain in office for another seven months—plenty of time to settle scores.

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HomeGlobalMeet the Republicans defying Donald Trump

Meet the Republicans defying Donald Trump

The Economist, Economist
4 min read29 May 2026, 12:38 PM IST
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S.(REUTERS)
Summary

Conservatives with nothing left to lose are bucking the president

Gift this article

REPUBLICANS ARE learning that, occasionally, you can say “no” to Donald Trump. On May 18th his administration announced a $1.8bn fund to compensate victims of government “lawfare”—read, a slush fund for allies—provoking fury among some Republicans. “Utterly stupid, morally wrong” was how Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky described it. “I call it a payout pot for punks,” said Thom Tillis, a senator from North Carolina. The uproar has derailed progress on one of the president’s other priorities: a long-awaited $70bn immigration-enforcement bill.

REPUBLICANS ARE learning that, occasionally, you can say “no” to Donald Trump. On May 18th his administration announced a $1.8bn fund to compensate victims of government “lawfare”—read, a slush fund for allies—provoking fury among some Republicans. “Utterly stupid, morally wrong” was how Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky described it. “I call it a payout pot for punks,” said Thom Tillis, a senator from North Carolina. The uproar has derailed progress on one of the president’s other priorities: a long-awaited $70bn immigration-enforcement bill.

Such defiance is new. Since Mr Trump returned to office, Republican lawmakers have bent to his will, backing crackpots for cabinet posts and giving him free rein on everything from tariffs to military action. Now, bracing for big losses in the midterms, some Republicans are beginning to push back against the president, whether out of principle or in an effort to limit the political damage he has caused. Others may simply want revenge. On May 26th John Cornyn of Texas became the latest sitting senator to lose a primary to a Trump-backed challenger. He will remain in office for another seven months—plenty of time to settle scores.

Such defiance is new. Since Mr Trump returned to office, Republican lawmakers have bent to his will, backing crackpots for cabinet posts and giving him free rein on everything from tariffs to military action. Now, bracing for big losses in the midterms, some Republicans are beginning to push back against the president, whether out of principle or in an effort to limit the political damage he has caused. Others may simply want revenge. On May 26th John Cornyn of Texas became the latest sitting senator to lose a primary to a Trump-backed challenger. He will remain in office for another seven months—plenty of time to settle scores.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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