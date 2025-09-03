Meet the woman Trump calls Europe’s most powerful leader
Laurence Norman , Bertrand Benoit , Kim Mackrael , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 03 Sept 2025, 05:14 pm IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has become a go-to contact for the White House over trade and Ukraine, but she faces fresh tests from both sides of the Atlantic.
BRUSSELS—With geopolitical tensions flaring in June, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wanted to get President Trump alone at a Group of Seven summit in Canada. She surprised his security team, taking Trump by the arm and leading him to a sofa for a chat. There, the two discussed Ukraine, China and trade.
