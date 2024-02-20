Megaprojects in the desert sap Saudi Arabia’s cash
Eliot Brown , Chelsey Dulaney , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 20 Feb 2024, 10:46 AM IST
SummaryTo fill gaps, the kingdom has turned to borrowing, and it plans another sale of stock in Saudi Aramco.
Saudi Arabia has been a conveyor belt of flashy spending plans over the past year: a $48 billion property development anchored by a quarter-mile-tall cube; a global airline to rival aviation giants; a merger with the PGA Tour; a $100 billion investment in chips and electronics.
