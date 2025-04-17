Meloni, Europe’s Trump whisperer, tries her hand on tariffs
SummaryThe Italian prime minister is the first European leader to meet the U.S. president since he hit pause on tariffs above 10% for most trading partners.
ROME—Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is feeling the weight of the moment as she prepares to take her chances negotiating with President Trump after he hit pause on tariffs above 10%.
