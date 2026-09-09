Melting glaciers and monster floods threaten Nepal’s big bet on hydropower

KATHMANDU, Nepal—When a flood came roaring down from the mountains last year, Nepali engineer Santosh Adhikari narrowly escaped by scrambling to higher ground. Two weeks ago, another surge barreled down—this one bigger and faster, an unstoppable torrent of water, ice, rock, mud and horror.
The wave tore through the Rasuwagadhi hydropower plant where Adhikari served as the manager, ripping up steel and concrete defenses with explosive force and pouring into the project’s cavernous tunnels. Within seconds, it swallowed the cluster of buildings where the 34-year-old lived. Nothing remained except dark-gray sludge.