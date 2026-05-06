Memory makers are the hottest thing in tech. Are they making too much money?

Some of the memory stocks also still look cheap in a market that has been driving up semiconductor names. Micron and Sandisk trade at just seven to nine times projected earnings for the next four quarters, while the median valuation of stocks on the PHLX Semiconductor Index is now around 37 times projected earnings, according to FactSet data. Memory prices won’t stay high forever, but if the current shortage leads to a more sustainable business model, the stocks could shed their reputation for causing whiplash.