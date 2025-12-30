Meta Platforms has acquired AI startup Manus, a Singapore-based company with Chinese founders that conducts deep research and performs other tasks for paying users.
Meta buys AI startup Manus, adding millions of paying users
SummaryThe deal is one of the first in which a major U.S. tech company has bought a startup with Chinese roots.
