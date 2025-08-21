Meta freezes AI hiring after blockbuster spending spree
Summary
A hiring freeze at Meta Platforms’ artificial-intelligence operations is in effect after investors voiced concerns about the scale of Meta’s stock-based compensation costs.
Meta Platforms has frozen hiring in its artificial-intelligence division after spending months scooping up 50-plus AI researchers and engineers, according to people familiar with the matter.
