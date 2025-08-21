Meta freezes AI hiring after blockbuster spending spree

It was after the Llama model release in April that Zuckerberg became personally involved in recruiting AI researchers. He approached employees of OpenAI, Google DeepMind and other labs with email overtures and WhatsApp messages that quickly led to offers that in some cases reached $100 million in total compensation. His offer to one researcher—Thinking Machines Lab co-founder Andrew Tulloch—could have been worth as much as $1.5 billion. (Tulloch declined the offer.)