Meta Is Fighting a Mountain of Social-Media Lawsuits—at Just the Wrong Time

Meta is currently in the midst of a trial over claims by the attorney general of Tennessee, one of dozens of states that have said the company misled its users about the safety of its platform. In August, Meta will go to trial in federal court in Oakland over claims from four attorneys general. In that litigation, the states have asked for damages of up to $1.4 trillion—a sum nearly equivalent to Meta’s $1.5 trillion market capitalization. Another trial in that consolidated set of cases is slated for February.