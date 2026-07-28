Meta Platforms is facing one of the most serious legal threats of its 22-year history—and it couldn’t come at a worse time for the company as it navigates a tricky and costly transition to the artificial-intelligence era.
Meta Is Fighting a Mountain of Social-Media Lawsuits—at Just the Wrong Time
SummaryIn the midst of an expensive AI transformation, the company is grappling with litigation that could cost it billions and force painful changes.
Meta Platforms is facing one of the most serious legal threats of its 22-year history—and it couldn’t come at a worse time for the company as it navigates a tricky and costly transition to the artificial-intelligence era.
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