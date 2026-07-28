Meta Is Fighting a Mountain of Social-Media Lawsuits—at Just the Wrong Time

In March, the company suffered defeats in landmark court cases in California and New Mexico that accused it of giving priority to growth over the safety of its underage users. Thousands more lawsuits by individuals, school districts and more than 40 state attorneys general are pending in state and federal courts. Together, they could put the company on the hook for many billions of dollars in damages and weaken the federal protections that have historically shielded it from liability for harmful content on its platform.