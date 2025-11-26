Meta is in talks to use Google’s chips in challenge to Nvidia
Summary
A deal to use Google’s TPUs for Meta’s AI models could be worth billions and eat into Nvidia’s dominant market share.
Meta Platforms is in talks to use chips made by Google in its artificial-intelligence efforts, a step toward diversifying away from its reliance on Nvidia, according to people familiar with the matter.
