Meta Platforms is preparing to have to unwind its acquisition of the artificial-intelligence startup Manus after China banned the transaction on national-security grounds Monday, according to people familiar with the matter.
Meta is preparing to have to undo its Manus acquisition after China ban
SummaryThe ban sends a message that China is intent on keeping its AI knowledge within the country.
Meta Platforms is preparing to have to unwind its acquisition of the artificial-intelligence startup Manus after China banned the transaction on national-security grounds Monday, according to people familiar with the matter.
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