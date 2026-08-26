Meta settles its blockbuster trial for up to $17bn

This year Meta, the Silicon Valley behemoth that runs Facebook and Instagram, has suffered several blows in court. In March it was found to have deceived users about the dangers of its services in a case in New Mexico. It was later ordered to pay almost $1bn. In California a jury found that Meta, alongside Google, had been negligent in the way they had designed their platforms.
This year Meta, the Silicon Valley behemoth that runs Facebook and Instagram, has suffered several blows in court. In March it was found to have deceived users about the dangers of its services in a case in New Mexico. It was later ordered to pay almost $1bn. In California a jury found that Meta, alongside Google, had been negligent in the way they had designed their platforms.