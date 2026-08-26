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Meta settles its blockbuster trial for up to $17bn

The Economist, Economist
3 min read27 Aug 2026, 06:38 PM IST
Signage outside Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US.
Signage outside Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US.(Bloomberg)
Summary

The social-media colossus will alter the way teens can use its platforms

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This year Meta, the Silicon Valley behemoth that runs Facebook and Instagram, has suffered several blows in court. In March it was found to have deceived users about the dangers of its services in a case in New Mexico. It was later ordered to pay almost $1bn. In California a jury found that Meta, alongside Google, had been negligent in the way they had designed their platforms.

This year Meta, the Silicon Valley behemoth that runs Facebook and Instagram, has suffered several blows in court. In March it was found to have deceived users about the dangers of its services in a case in New Mexico. It was later ordered to pay almost $1bn. In California a jury found that Meta, alongside Google, had been negligent in the way they had designed their platforms.

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalMeta settles its blockbuster trial for up to $17bn

Meta settles its blockbuster trial for up to $17bn

The Economist, Economist
3 min read27 Aug 2026, 06:38 PM IST
Signage outside Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US.
Signage outside Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US.(Bloomberg)
Summary

The social-media colossus will alter the way teens can use its platforms

Gift this article

This year Meta, the Silicon Valley behemoth that runs Facebook and Instagram, has suffered several blows in court. In March it was found to have deceived users about the dangers of its services in a case in New Mexico. It was later ordered to pay almost $1bn. In California a jury found that Meta, alongside Google, had been negligent in the way they had designed their platforms.

This year Meta, the Silicon Valley behemoth that runs Facebook and Instagram, has suffered several blows in court. In March it was found to have deceived users about the dangers of its services in a case in New Mexico. It was later ordered to pay almost $1bn. In California a jury found that Meta, alongside Google, had been negligent in the way they had designed their platforms.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalMeta settles its blockbuster trial for up to $17bn
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