Meta stumbles as tech investors demand better answers on AI spending

The unconditional-love phase of Wall Street’s AI romance is over.
As Meta Platforms learned Wednesday, and as Alphabet’s Google saw last week, investors want better answers if they’re going to keep underwriting hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of investments in data centers and development of artificial-intelligence models.
But when they do see evidence of AI spending yielding returns, they’re still prepared to be generous. Microsoft, which reported earnings Wednesday, got a 9% boost in after-hours trading after announcing record and accelerating revenue in its Azure cloud business.
Meta shares, meanwhile, shed as much as 10% of their value after hours—erasing more than $140 billion in market value—as investors tuned into the company’s second-quarter earnings call and waited in vain for Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to offer new details on how the company plans to make money selling enterprise AI tools or computing capacity. Nor did they hear the specifics they sought on what capital expenditures might look like next year.