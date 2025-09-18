Meta unveils new smart glasses with display and AI abilities
Summary
CEO Mark Zuckerberg showed off the device, which can be controlled with small hand movements, at the company‘s annual hardware and developer conference.
Meta Platforms announced a new pair of smart glasses with a small built-in display at the company’s annual hardware and developer conference on Wednesday.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story