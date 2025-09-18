Meta unveils new smart glasses with display and AI abilities

At the Meta Connect conference on Wednesday, the company also unveiled an updated version of its existing Ray-Ban smart glasses and a new line of smart glasses designed for athletes in collaboration with Oakley, a brand that is also owned by EssilorLuxottica. The shades have an AI assistant built into them that can see and hear the user’s surroundings through a camera and speakers. They can take photos and record videos, play music and talk to the wearer.