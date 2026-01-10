Meta unveils sweeping nuclear-power plan to fuel its AI ambitions
Summary
The Facebook parent will back nuclear projects with Oklo, Bill Gates-backed TerraPower, and Vistra.
Meta Platforms on Friday unveiled a series of agreements that would make it an anchor customer for new and existing nuclear power in the U.S., where it needs city-size amounts of electricity for its artificial-intelligence data centers.
