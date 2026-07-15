Meta Workers Accuse It of Using AI to Conduct Discriminatory Layoffs

A group of Meta employees is suing the social-media company over how it carried out layoffs this spring, alleging that it used AI that disproportionately cut workers with disabilities or on protected leave.
The federal suit, filed this week in the Northern District of California, alleges that when Meta began laying off 8,000 employees—or roughly 10% of its workforce in May—it relied on a “constellation of internal artificial-intelligence systems” to create a termination list.
The suit claims the AI used metrics such as productivity and AI-token use to determine layoffs, and so targeted employees who had missed work because of medical conditions or other leave—violating discrimination laws in the process.
The AI tools “draw on inputs—performance ratings, calibration scores, productivity and output metrics, ‘AI-native’ ratings, and AI-token consumption—that, by design, cannot be accumulated by an employee who is on protected medical or family leave, or whose output is reduced by a disability,” the suit states.